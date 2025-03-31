Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,826 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 6.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $126,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $11,694,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Up 0.9 %

UL opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.