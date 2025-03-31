uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $11.34. uniQure shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 548,019 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.
uniQure Trading Down 17.7 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,461.66. This trade represents a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $107,407.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,441.70. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of uniQure
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
