UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter worth $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BN shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

