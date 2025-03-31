UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $33.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

