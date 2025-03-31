UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 20,862 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,862 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $31.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

