UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 5,092 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 391.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 77,398 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Evergy by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 15,406.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

