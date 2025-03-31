UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 8,400 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $213,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,583 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HR opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.