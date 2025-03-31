Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd.

Upbound Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. Upbound Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Upbound Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55.

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,831.04. This represents a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $33,245.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

