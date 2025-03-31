Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $118.03 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $127.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average is $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Financials ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5106 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

