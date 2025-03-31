Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $262.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.17.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.