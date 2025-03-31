Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

