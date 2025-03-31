Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,903,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,371,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $543.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.