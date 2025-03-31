Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,202,879,000.

VOO stock opened at $510.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

