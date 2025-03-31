Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
BND opened at $73.32 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
