Venator Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Venator Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Oscar Health accounts for about 0.4% of Venator Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. KBC Group NV raised its position in Oscar Health by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSCR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.
Oscar Health stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -663.92 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
