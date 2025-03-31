Venator Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Venator Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Oscar Health accounts for about 0.4% of Venator Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. KBC Group NV raised its position in Oscar Health by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSCR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Oscar Health stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -663.92 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.