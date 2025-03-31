Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Stock Price Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 994,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,535,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Venture Global from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.55.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Staton acquired 49,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $496,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,370. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Sabel purchased 234,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,185,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,369.05. This represents a 24.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 803,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,260. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

