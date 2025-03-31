Video Game Stocks To Consider – March 31st

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies that develop, produce, or distribute video games and related digital entertainment products. These stocks allow investors to participate in the dynamic and fast-evolving gaming industry, which is influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological advancements, and the success of new game releases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,522,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,112,672. The stock has a market cap of $697.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.33. 4,044,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,193. Target has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded down $4.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.55. 1,109,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.04. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $220.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

