Vikram Kumaraswamy Purchases 2,064 Shares of Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Stock

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Kumaraswamy bought 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.46) per share, with a total value of £19,896.96 ($25,726.61).

Scottish Mortgage Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SMT stock opened at GBX 958.60 ($12.39) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.75. Scottish Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of GBX 733.43 ($9.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,142.51 ($14.77). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 950.76.

Get Scottish Mortgage alerts:

Scottish Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage’s previous dividend of $1.60. Scottish Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 4.10%.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

