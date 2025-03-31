Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 475 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.46) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.73) to GBX 690 ($8.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 750 ($9.70) to GBX 650 ($8.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 584 ($7.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 511 ($6.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,436 ($18.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 607.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 764.25.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistry Group will post 108.4606345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tim Lawlor sold 2,234 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.67), for a total value of £13,247.62 ($17,129.07). Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

