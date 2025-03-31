Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Volato Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. 25,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,832. Volato Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58.

Get Volato Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volato Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Volato Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Volato Group Company Profile

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.