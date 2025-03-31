Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 10,722 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,675,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,353,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $153.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.61.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

