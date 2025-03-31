Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Up 58.5% in March

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of EHI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. 202,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $7.35.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.44%.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
