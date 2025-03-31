Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Up 58.5% in March

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EHI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. 202,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $7.35.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3,634.2% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,895,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764,380 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

