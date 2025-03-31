Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Winnebago Industries traded as low as $33.59 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 187165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGO

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

In other news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 474,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,930.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 305,818 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 245,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 168,055 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.03 million, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently -206.06%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.