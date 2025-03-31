WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,217 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $228.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.38.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

