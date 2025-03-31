WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $11,396,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 746.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 35.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 138,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 46.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 74,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $126.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.85. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $109.27 and a 1 year high of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LNN shares. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

