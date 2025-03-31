WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Landstar System by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $147.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.59. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.73.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

