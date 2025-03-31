WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 797,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,501,000 after purchasing an additional 68,069 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,030.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MMC opened at $242.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $243.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average of $224.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. The trade was a 63.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $1,673,221.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. This represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,828 shares of company stock worth $13,350,279. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

