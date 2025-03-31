WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $21.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $22.71.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
