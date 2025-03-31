WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $21.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.