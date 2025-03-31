Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.880–0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.7 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

NYSE WOLF opened at $2.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market cap of $332.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.50. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

