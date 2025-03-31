Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 480.59% and a negative net margin of 394.21%.
Wrap Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.37.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
