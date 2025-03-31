X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

X3 Stock Performance

XTKG opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. X3 has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

