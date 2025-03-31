Xaar (LON:XAR) Trading Up 10.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 115.12 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.34). 2,788,393 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,387% from the average session volume of 187,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.21).

Specifically, insider Jacqueline Sutton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,782.95). Also, insider Paul James acquired 14,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £9,943.47 ($12,846.86).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market cap of £82.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Xaar ( LON:XAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xaar had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xaar plc will post 4.968795 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

