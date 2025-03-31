Xaar plc (LON:XAR) Insider Purchases £5,250 in Stock

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline Sutton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,788.21).

Xaar Stock Up 10.6 %

XAR stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 104 ($1.34). The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,455. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. Xaar plc has a 1-year low of GBX 57.60 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.95). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.22.

Xaar (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xaar had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xaar plc will post 4.968795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

