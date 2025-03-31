XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $104.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market cap of $243.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. Analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Bradley Sitko bought 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,761.26. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.76. This represents a 65.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $13,069,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $114,544. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 95.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in XOMA by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in XOMA by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in XOMA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

