Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHPS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.69. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

