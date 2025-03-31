YouGov (LON:YOU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

YouGov (LON:YOUGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. YouGov had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%.

YouGov Trading Down 7.7 %

YouGov stock traded down GBX 23.66 ($0.31) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 285 ($3.69). 2,557,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,095. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,045 ($13.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 351.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on YouGov from GBX 810 ($10.47) to GBX 760 ($9.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

