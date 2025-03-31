Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,900 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the February 28th total of 609,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,949.0 days.
Zalando Price Performance
Shares of ZLDSF opened at $31.92 on Monday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.
About Zalando
