Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,900 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the February 28th total of 609,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,949.0 days.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of ZLDSF opened at $31.92 on Monday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

