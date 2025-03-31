ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
