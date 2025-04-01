1,025 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,696,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,097,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,464,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $247.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $183.58 and a one year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.