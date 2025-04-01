1,047 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

