2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.48, but opened at $36.52. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 957,320 shares trading hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after buying an additional 66,398 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,881,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

