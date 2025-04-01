48,400 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 785,976 shares of company stock valued at $147,912,102. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $167.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.