5G Stocks To Research – March 31st

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to the equities of companies involved in developing and deploying the fifth generation of wireless communications technology. These companies typically produce network infrastructure, chips, and related equipment essential for building 5G networks, and their stocks are often seen as a growth opportunity as the global rollout of 5G continues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.58. 24,084,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,359,929. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.13. 7,118,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,441,444. The firm has a market cap of $243.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.02. 1,962,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,315. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $147.99 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

