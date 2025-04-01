74,777 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Purchased by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Shutterstock makes up about 2.0% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $654.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $46.46.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 130.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

