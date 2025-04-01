7,803 Shares in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Acquired by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 75.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Retirement Solution LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Andrew David Siegel bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $85,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,981.72. This represents a 21.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $637.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

