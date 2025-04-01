A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.80 ($0.58) per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 1,345.2% increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.8 %

BAG opened at GBX 609 ($7.87) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 616.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of £680.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. A.G. BARR has a 1-year low of GBX 544 ($7.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 686 ($8.86).

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 39.77 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that A.G. BARR will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

