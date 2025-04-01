abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Posts Earnings Results

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.55 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn Asia Focus had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 66.01%.

abrdn Asia Focus Trading Down 1.0 %

AAS stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 289 ($3.73). The stock had a trading volume of 120,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,826. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 288.40. abrdn Asia Focus has a 1-year low of GBX 258 ($3.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.93). The firm has a market cap of £436.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.62.

About abrdn Asia Focus

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

