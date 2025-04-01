ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 27,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 97,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 8.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Featured Stories

