Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,224,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

