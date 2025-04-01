AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $120.38 Average PT from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get AECOM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AECOM by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after buying an additional 220,035 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $3,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $9,705,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.