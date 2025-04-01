AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $120.38 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AECOM by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after buying an additional 220,035 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $3,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $9,705,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.